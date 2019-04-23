LKP Vows to Strengthen Protests Against Fast-tracking Key Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has decided to ramp up its protest against the ruling Democratic Party and three minor parties after they succeeded in fast-tracking a series of disputed reform bills.A key party official told KBS on Tuesday that the LKP is planning a sit-in rally, at which party leader Hwang Kyo-ahn will host meetings and speak to the general public.Another party official said that the LKP leadership discussed ways to expand its rallies or hold protests across the nation in a meeting convened early Tuesday morning.The LKP could stage the sit-in rally near Gwanghwamun in downtown Seoul, where it has held anti-government rallies the past two Saturdays. It may also coordinate nationwide protests in efforts to consolidate support among conservatives.Party lawmakers will meet later on Tuesday to finalize its decision on the size and scope of the protests.In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, party leader Hwang accused forces behind President Moon Jae-in of completing the last piece of the puzzle for dictatorship. He stated that his party would oppose the flames of dictatorship with the torch of free democracy.