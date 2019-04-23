Second Arrest Warrant Requested for Ex-Aekyung Industrial Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Legal authorities are reviewing an arrest warrant for the former CEO of Aekyung Industrial over his alleged involvement in the manufacturing of a deadly humidifier cleaner.The Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday reviewed arrest warrants requested by the prosecution for former Aekyung Industrial CEO Ahn Yong-chan and two former executives of the company along with a former executive of the retail chain E-mart.Ahn was CEO of Aekyung Industrial when it sold a humidifier disinfectant called "Humidifier Mate" supplied by SK Chemicals -- now called SK Discovery -- between 2002 and 2011.The humidifier disinfectant caused the deaths of about 100 consumers in South Korea due to pulmonary disease.A previous arrest warrant request for Ahn was dismissed on March 30 as the court said there were uncertainties about Ahn's involvement and responsibility in launching the product.According to the prosecution, however, it has since uncovered additional evidence that Aekyung Industrial was closely communicating with SK Chemicals during the manufacturing procedure, contrary to its claim that it was simply involved in sales.Last year, the former CEO of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser Korea, which also sold the toxic humidifier cleaner, was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of professional negligence.