Actor and K-pop star Park Yoo-chun Confesses to Additional Drug Use

Photo : YONHAP News

Park Yoo-chun, actor and member of the boy group JYJ, has confessed to additional charges of illicit drug use.According to the Southern Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency on Tuesday, Park told investigators that he took methamphetamine twice by himself shortly after having used the drug with ex-fiancee Hwang Ha-na, granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products, earlier in March.In requesting an arrest warrant for Park last Tuesday, police accused Park of buying, together with Hwang, one-and-a-half grams of meth on three occasions in February and March of this year and using it a total of five times.Park has now confessed to using meth a total of seven times -- twice by himself -- but disputes the number of times he purchased it.With Park confessing to most of the charges, his lawyer said he was no longer representing Park as of Tuesday.