Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.58%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 12-point-84 points, or point-58 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-203-point-59.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining four-point-14 points, or point-55 percent, to close at 754-point-74.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened nine-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-168-point-two won. Weaker-than-expected manufacturing data in China propped up the greenback.