Pompeo Reaffirms Maximum Pressure on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Washington will maintain sanctions placed on North Korea. While noting that he is still at the helm pf negotiations with Pyongyang, Pompeo reaffirmed that only sanctions will incentivize North Korea to follow through with denuclearization.Hong Suhryung has more.Report: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he is not sure if a third summit will be held with North Korea by this summer.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]("You've said recently there will likely be a third summit with North Korea. Will that happen by the summer?")"Don’t know. I don’t know. We want to make sure that we create the conditions where if we deliver that, if the two leaders get together, that we can make substantial progress."Speaking at U.S. political magazine The Hill’s "Newsmaker" series event on Monday, Pompeo addressed the stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea.Without elaborating on what would constitute the right conditions to hold a third summit, he emphasized the maximum pressure campaign will continue.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"It’s a difficult challenge; there’s a reason it hasn’t been resolved. And we’re confident that as we continue to apply the economic pressure to North Korea that we’ll get another opportunity to unlock and get North Korea to denuclearize."Asked to comment on North Korea's recent call to remove him from the talks, Pompeo said only President Trump gets to decide who will represent the U.S.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo](North Korea, they said – North Korea has said they want you out of the talks. Is that – any chance that happens?)"The President gets to decide that. (Laughter.) We don’t get to decide who my counterpart is, and President Trump gets to decide who will represent America. I still have the conn."His remarks came in the wake of the recent summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two sides tried to reconfirm their coalition against the U.S.While referring to his team's efforts to communicate with their counterparts in Russia and China, Pompeo stressed the U.S. is working with South Korea and Japan to build out a coalition to support the global collaboration to enforce sanctions on the North.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.