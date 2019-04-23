Campaigning Begins in 3-way DP Floor Leader Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Three lawmakers have thrown their hats in the ring in the race to become the ruling Democratic Party's next floor leader.Representative Kim Tae-nyeon announced his bid at a news conference on Tuesday. Kim pledged to step up the ruling party's role in the policy decision-making process and help establish a cooperative system between the DP, the government and the presidential office where the ruling camp takes center stage.Earlier in the day, Representative Noh Woong-rae declared his intent to run and vowed to achieve party victory in the general elections next year.Representative Lee In-young was the very first to make his bid official on Sunday, promising to become a floor leader that pursues change and unity for victory in the parliamentary elections.Following candidate registration, official campaigning will be held Tuesday to May seventh, the day before the election on May eighth.