PM Lee Hopes S. Korea, Japan Build New Friendly Ties in Reiwa Era

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has expressed hope that South Korea and Japan’s leaders will put forth efforts to build new friendly ties in Japan's new imperial era.Lee made the remarks on Tuesday in a social media post referencing the upcoming coronation of Crown Prince Naruhito as emperor on Wednesday, which will usher in the “Reiwa” imperial era.The prime minister said that he is grateful that outgoing Emperor Akihito attached importance to Seoul-Tokyo relations during his tenure.Lee also expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Naruhito for engaging in extensive dialogue with him during the World Water Forum in Brazil in March last year.Lee’s remarks have drawn attention as they come amidst a downturn in Seoul-Tokyo relations after a series of maritime disputes and a South Korean Supreme Court ruling in favor of wartime labor victims under Japanese colonial rule.