Moon Sends Letter to Outgoing Japanese Emperor

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says that President Moon Jae-in sent a letter of gratitude to Japanese Emperor Akihito ahead of his voluntary abdication from the throne on Tuesday.In a regular briefing, ministry spokesman Kim In-cheol said the president thanked the emperor in his letter for stressing the importance of maintaining peace and for his contribution to advancing bilateral relations during his reign.The letter is also said to contain Moon's hopes for the emperor’s continued efforts toward developing Seoul-Tokyo relations even after his abdication.Akihito's elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will ascend to the throne on Wednesday as the new emperor of Japan.As of midnight on Tuesday, the name of the imperial era will also change from "Heisei” to "Reiwa."Spokesman Kim said that Seoul wishes the two countries' relationship will continue to move forward in a future-oriented manner.