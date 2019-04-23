Moon Calls for All-Out Efforts to Strengthen Safety Nets

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on officials and the National Assembly to expend all-out efforts to strengthen South Korea's social and employment safety nets in support of his push for an innovative and inclusive nation.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said the country's employment insurance fails to cover 45 percent of the workforce and urged parliament to approve a bill that would extend such coverage to people hired under special circumstances and those working in the arts industry.The president called for the adoption of a job-search system to assist those who are not eligible for employment insurance, such as the unemployed, youths, mothers forced to walk away from their jobs due to parenting and the self-employed.Moon also urged officials to ensure that a supplementary budget bill is swiftly passed through the National Assembly to aid regions suffering from job loss and sluggish industries.