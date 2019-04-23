Spokesman: DP Will Not Drop Criminal Complaints against LKP

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) says it will not drop criminal complaints filed against a group of main opposition lawmakers for obstructing parliamentary procedures to fast-track a set of reform bills.DP Spokesman Hong Ihk-pyo told reporters on Tuesday that parliament will be a mess if such obstruction is tolerated.On Monday and last Friday, the ruling party filed criminal complaints against dozens of lawmakers of the Liberty Korea Party, including Floor Leader Na Kyung-won, for violating the National Assembly Advancement Act which bans physical altercations in parliament.Regarding the timetable for fast-track procedures, he said the party expects to complete it by mid-December in order to mitigate any negative impacts on the general elections slated for April of next year.The DP and three minor opposition parties placed key reform bills on the fast-track late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, including electoral reform bills, amid strong objections from the LKP.