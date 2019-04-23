Parliamentary Secretariat Files Criminal Complaint against LKP Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly Secretariat has filed criminal complaints against main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmakers for obstructing the parliament’s duty in their attempts to block fast-track reform bills.The secretariat on Tuesday filed complaints with the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, accusing unidentified LKP lawmakers and their aides of violating Article 144 of the Criminal Code that bans obstruction of special public duties.It is a separate move from the ruling Democratic Party’s criminal accusations against LKP lawmakers filed last Friday and Monday.The secretariat said that the lawmakers and their secretaries illegally occupied the parliamentary office handling proposed bills, took related documents and destroyed a fax machine. The accused are also suspected of obstructing parliamentary employees from entering and leaving the office and accessing their e-mails.The secretariat did not specify who it is accusing, but one of its officials hoped they will be identified in the process of investigation by law enforcement authorities.