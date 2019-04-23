Housing Prices in S. Korea Fall for 5th Straight Month

Housing prices in South Korea have dropped for the fifth consecutive month.
The Korea Appraisal Board said Tuesday that the comprehensive sale price of housing units, including apartments, fell zero-point-21 percent on average in April compared to the previous month. The contraction is larger than the zero-point-16 percent decrease posted in March.
Housing prices in Seoul fell zero-point-18 percent led by declines in affluent southern districts in the Gangnam area while those in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province dropped zero-point-32 percent.
Prices fell zero-point-18 percent in regions outside the Seoul metropolitan area.
Analysts attribute the downward trend to the lingering effects of the government's regulatory measures aimed at stabilizing housing prices.