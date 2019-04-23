Labor Groups to Gather in Seoul on Wed. to Mark Labor Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is urging citizens to use public transportation on Wednesday as various labor groups are planning street rallies and other events to mark Labor Day.Around 25-thousand members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) are expected to join rallies and parades in central Seoul on Wednesday afternoon, including near Seoul City Hall and Gwanghwamun Square.Rallies by smaller labor groups are also scheduled to be held near Seoul City Hall, the National Assembly and possibly near the presidential office.The other umbrella union group, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU), is planning to hold a marathon along the Han River and nearby public parks. Around ten-thousand union members and citizens are expected to take part.