Cheong Wa Dae Says It Respects National Assembly's Designation of Fast-Track Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office says it respects the National Assembly’s fast-track designation of key reform bills.Presidential Spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said Tuesday that the presidential office also hopes for swift parliamentary proceedings with other key bills, including those related to the flexible working hour system, minimum wage and supplementary budget plan.Ko said President Moon Jae-in’s remarks that it's time for the government and the Assembly to join forces in overcoming grave economic situations are still valid.She also reiterated the president’s anticipation to see the swift passage of a six-point-seven trillion won supplementary budget plan that's focused on enhancing people's livelihoods, combating fine dust and illegal waste disposal.Amid strong objections from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three minor opposition parties managed to hold sessions of special parliamentary committees until early Tuesday morning to pass a fast-track designation of bills aimed at revising election rules and creating an independent investigative agency.