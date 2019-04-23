Record No. of Citizens Join Online Petition Seeking Dissolution of Main Opposition Party

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

An online petition demanding the dissolution of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has attracted the most cybersignatures ever recorded since the presidential office launched the system in 2017.As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the number of people who signed the petition was approaching one-point-three million. The previous record was around one-point-19 million for an online petition last year seeking strong punishment against a suspect in the murder of an employee at an Internet café in Seoul.The petition was posted on Monday of last week as the LKP was threatening strong actions against joint moves by the ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties to fast-track a set of reform bills, including on electoral reform.Another petition calling for the disbandment of the ruling Democratic Party also attracted more than 150-thousand signatures as of 5 p.m. and the number is expected to top 200-thousand soon.“Citizens' petition" has been among the most searched-for keywords on South Korea's major Internet portals since Monday and the presidential office’s Web site crashed several times for a second consecutive day on Tuesday as thousands tried to access the petition.