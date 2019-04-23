Moon Promises to Build Society Where Labor Is Respected

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to create a nation which is proud of its labor community and urged workers to play a more mature and responsible role in society.In a social media post marking Labor Day on Wednesday, Moon said the local labor community once claimed respect by leveling the playing fields of the past, but that now it should seek progress through coexistence with other members of society.The president also noted building a society in which labor is respected is a key policy goal of his administration.Moon called attention to the minimum wage hikes, turning more nonregular workers into regular employees and the 52-hour workweek system as particular examples aimed to raise the quality of life for workers and eventually the quality of labor.He said a revision to the Occupational Safety and Health Act will also help enhance the safety and health of workers.Moon also expressed hope that trilateral dialogue between labor, management and the government would resume and that labor union concerns will be addressed swiftly in order to bear fruit for all sides.