Special Commission on Sewol Sinking Decides to Probe Main Opposition Leader

Photo : KBS News

A special commission created to investigate lingering suspicions over the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster has decided to probe the main opposition party chief over allegations he attempted to obstruct a previous investigation into the case.The Special Investigation Commission on Humidifier Disinfectants and April 16th Sewol Ferry Disaster said on Wednesday that the decision to probe Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn was made in a meeting on Tuesday.The move comes around four months after a local civic group asked the commission to look into suspicions that the conservative party leader, who was serving as justice minister when the Sewol incident took place, sought to obstruct the initial investigation.The special commission can open investigations into a specific person or entity based on its own judgment or at the request of the victims, bereaved families or their advocates.A committee official said it has not yet been decided whether the Hwang probe will be incorporated into the existing investigation into the Sewol case or conducted separately, promising to provide more details at a later time.It remains unclear if Hwang will submit to an investigation. The commission has no right to forcibly investigate him if he refuses it.