UN to Open 1st Regular Review on N. Korean Human Rights in 5 Yrs

The United Nations is scheduled to open its first regular review of North Korean human rights issues in five years next week in order to better scrutinize the country’s dealings with socially vulnerable groups in the nation such as women and children.According to the UN Human Rights Council(UNHRC), a North Korea review session will be held on Thursday of next week. Such sessions were previously held in 2009 and 2014.The UN body is expected to assess the current situation based on questions submitted by member states, including the U.S.Washington was said to have asked whether the North is willing to ratify the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment to prevent the inhumane treatment of political prisoners.It also asked whether Pyongyang intended to join the International Labor Organization to resolve forced labor and child labor issues.South Korea is not known to have submitted any questions yet.