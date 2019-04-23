No. of 5G Smartphone Subscribers Rises to 260,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of 5G network subscribers in South Korea has reached 260-thousand less than a month after the world’s first such network was launched domestically on April fifth.The Ministry of Science and ICT disclosed the figures after a regular weekly meeting of its government-civilian task force on 5G services on Tuesday.During the meeting, South Korea's largest mobile service providers and device manufacturers agreed to upgrade 5G software for smartphones in order to reduce glitches and errors.It was also revealed that the number of 5G base stations, which are critical in expanding coverage and providing quality service, rose by seven percent to 54-thousand-202 nationwide as of April 22nd.