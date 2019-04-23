Minister Promises Support for Inter-Korean Exchange at Regional Level

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul says the ministry will systematically support inter-Korean exchange projects conceived and pushed for by regional governments.Speaking at a forum held at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Kim said regional governments have the potential to supplement the central government’s efforts to foster relations with North Korea and can help support inter-Korean exchange and cooperative projects.He said the ministry will revise inter-Korean exchange-related institutions in cooperation with other government ministries, and that partnerships between the central government and regional governments in border areas will also be considered.The minister added that the administration is working to meet the demands and expectations of regional governments regarding inter-Korean cooperation and envisions an expanded role for provincial governments in the future.