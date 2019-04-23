Rallies, Events Held in Seoul to Mark Labor Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Several labor unions held rallies and marches in Seoul on Wednesday to mark the 129th Labor Day.Around 25-thousand members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions attended rallies in the Eulijro and Taepyeongno districts of Seoul before participating in marches in the afternoon.Around 150 members of the group Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination gathered near Seoul City Hall at noon, calling for the protection of rights of people with disabilities.A union of motorcycle couriers also held a rally in front of the National Assembly to mark its launch. Members took part in a motorbike procession from Yeouido in western Seoul to the presidential office in central Seoul.Other rallies were also held in front of the presidential office by several other labor unions, including those representing public officials, teachers and metal workers, among others.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions held a marathon along the Han River and nearby public parks where around ten-thousand members and citizens participated.