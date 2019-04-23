Standoff Continues at Parliament over Fast-Tracked Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean parties continue their standoff over proposed revisions of the nation's election laws and other disputed bills.Floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties on Wednesday held talks in the wake of fast-tracking disputed bills and apologized to the public over unsightly confrontations at the National Assembly.Representatives during the four-way meeting noted that the fast-track process is not the end but the beginning of a legislative process.The four sides also said they will consult with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) regarding the proposed bills for revising the nation's election laws and establishing an anti-corruption investigator.The LKP criticized the rival coalition, saying that the four parties are mired in "cheap politics" and have excluded the main opposition from their under-the-table deals.On the ruling and minor opposition's call for swiftly reviewing the government's extra budget, the LKP said that the four parties have suddenly switched their focus to public livelihood after fast-tracking bills not at all related to the household economy.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won told a news conference Wednesday that the party will stage a protest against the fast-tracked legislation, during which ten of its lawmakers will shave their heads to show their resolution.