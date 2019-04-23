UN Members Set to Investigate N. Korean Human Rights Violations

Ahead of a United Nations' review of North Korea's human rights violations next week, UN member states have submitted their inquiries for North Korea.According to the UN Human Rights Council(UNHRC) on Wednesday, the U.S. will ask the North to provide details of its prison camps as well as confirm its intentions to join the Convention against Torture, among other inquiries.The U.K. is expected to ask North Korea what kind of reform measures it has prepared to end child labor and sexual violence against women.South Korea has not provided a list of preliminary questions.The United Nations is scheduled to open its first review of North Korean human rights issues in five years on Thursday of next week.