US Nuke Envoy Likely to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea and the U.S. are reportedly in the final stages of arranging a high-level nuclear envoy meeting in Seoul next week to discuss North Korean nuclear issues.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Wednesday that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Seoul from next Wednesday to Friday and meet with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon.The two sides are expected to hold a working group meeting to discuss the latest security developments on the Korean Peninsula as well as ways to resume denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang following the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February.It would mark the first such working group discussion between Seoul and Washington in about two months.Biegun and Lee are also expected to touch on Seoul's delayed plan to provide eight million dollars in humanitarian aid to the North.Seoul decided in September 2017 to provide eight million dollars in aid to North Korea via UNICEF and the World Food Program, but it has yet to deliver the aid amid tightening U.S. sanctions on the North.