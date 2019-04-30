Acting US Defense Chief: Diplomacy is 'Primary Track' for Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said on Wednesday that the U.S. military continues to support diplomatic efforts to achieve North Korea's denuclearization.Shanahan made the remarks before a House Appropriations subcommittee while delivering testimony on the Pentagon's budget request for next year.The acting defense chief said that denuclearization of North Korea remains the primary objective and that diplomacy is the primary track.He added that the U.S. military has not changed its position, operations or strength, but that it continues to conduct readiness exercises in the event diplomacy fails.Shanahan said he was not aware of any nuclear enrichment activities or missile tests by the North since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February.He also said sanctions against North Korea will stay in place and that the military will vigilantly maintain those sanctions.