S. Korea's Consumer Prices Rise 0.6% in April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices remained stable in April, posting growth below one percent for the fourth straight month.According to data from Statistics Korea released on Thursday, consumer prices increased point-six percent in April on-year due to falling prices of petroleum products and slower growth in service prices.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products gained point-seven percent last month from a year earlier.Prices of industrial goods fell one tenth of a percent in April, thanks to a five-point-five percent drop in petroleum product prices.Service charges increased point-nine percent in April, the first time such growth has dipped below one percent since December 1999.