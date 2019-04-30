Prime Minister Seeks Kuwaiti Leaders' Support for S. Korean Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon held talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart and other Kuwaiti leaders on Wednesday to discuss economic cooperation between the two nations.During the meeting with Prime Minister Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Lee asked for Kuwait’s support for South Korean businesses seeking to participate in three major development projects in the Middle Eastern country.The three projects have an estimated price tag of around 15 billion dollars, and include the construction of a petrochemical complex and a water desalination plant in Al-Zour as well as a port improvement project in Mubarak Al-Kabeer.Lee also asked Kuwait to consider South Korean companies in the county's plan to construct a new city named South Saad Al-Abdullah, saying that South Korea can help build a high-tech city like the city of Pangyo located outside Seoul.In a meeting with Kuwait's head of state, Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the South Korean prime minister called for the establishment of a bilateral committee in relation to Kuwait's long-term national development plan called "Vision 2035."Lee is in the midst of a four-day trip to Kuwait until Friday as part of an eleven-day overseas trip that also includes Colombia, Ecuador, Portugal and the U.S.