S. Korea's Ruling Bloc Agrees to Set up Young Adult Policy Oversight Body

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling bloc has agreed to set up an organization to oversee the country's policies targeted at young adults as part of efforts to ensure their comprehensive and systematic implementation.The government, presidential office and ruling Democratic Party(DP) made the agreement on Thursday during a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly.Each of the three sides also decided to create either a committee or an office that will deal with young adult-related issues, such as jobs and housing, and promote smooth policy coordination.DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said that youth issues do not just affect people in their 20s and 30s, but the future of the whole society.He pledged efforts to swiftly secure parliamentary passage of a bill aimed at improving the quality of lives of young people.The move comes amid falling support for the Moon administration among men in their 20s ahead of next year's general elections.