Kyodo: Japan Protests Motion to Selloff Seized Assets from Japanese Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reportedly lodged a protest with Seoul over the selloff of assets seized from two Japanese companies following a 2018 South Korean top court decision in favor of wartime forced labor victims and their families.Japan's Kyodo News reported on Wednesday that the Tokyo government lodged its protest with Seoul via a diplomatic channel after plaintiffs in the case filed a motion seeking the selloff of seized Japanese firms' assets in Korea the same day.Part of the Supreme Court’s verdict included the seizure of assets from Nachi-Fujikoshi and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation -- now called Nippon Steel Corporation.In its protest, Japan called the selloff of the assets unacceptable, and reportedly asked Seoul to take specific steps to deal with the matter and to accept calls for discussions with Tokyo.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that the move is extremely regrettable and vowed to protect the Japanese companies' interests in close cooperation with them.