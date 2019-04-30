FM Kang: Seoul Intents to Pursue Future-oriented Ties with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says Seoul has a clear intention to advance future-oriented ties with Tokyo as Japan embarks on a new imperial era.In a statement at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Thursday, Kang said Seoul will pursue such ties while also squarely confronting history with Japan during the “Reiwa” imperial era, which began Wednesday with Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the throne.She said that her government will continue to engage in bilateral dialogue between diplomatic officials in order to provide momentum to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties.On the North Korea nuclear issue, Kang said that although denuclearization progress remains deadlocked following the collapse of the second U.S.-North Korean summit, diplomatic efforts are being continuously applied based on the unwavering commitment of the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. toward denuclearization and peace.Kang added that through these diplomatic efforts, Seoul seeks to swiftly resume dialogue with the North and make substantial headway in the denuclearization process, noting that President Moon Jae-in has expressed his intent to hold another inter-Korean summit.