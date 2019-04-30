BTS Wins Two Prizes at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean boy band BTS has again made history by becoming the first South Korean singers to win two prizes at one Billboard Music Awards show.The seven-member group won the Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group prizes at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday.BTS overcame big-name competitors, including Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5, to become the first South Korean act to grab the Top Duo/Group award. As for the Top Social Artist award, it marks the group’s third consecutive win in the category.Other candidates nominated for that prize were fellow South Korean boy groups EXO and GOT7 as well as American pop artist Ariana Grande and British singer songwriter Louis Tomlinson.Accepting the prizes on behalf of the group, lead singer RM thanked BTS’ fans, collectively known as “ARMY,” and said the group still can’t believe it’s here on this stage with so many great artists.RM said the boys are still the same from six years ago with the same dreams, feelings and thoughts, adding that the group hopes to keep dreaming the best dreams together with its fans.