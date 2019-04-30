Main Opp. Continues All-out Protest Against Fast-tracked Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is continuing its all out protest over the ruling and minor parties' fast-tracking of revisions to election laws and other controversial bills. With some LKP lawmakers shaving their heads in a show of protest, the main opposition says the disputed bills are only designed to extend the power of the liberal government.Choi You Sun reports.Report:[Nat sound: Liberty Korea Party protest at Nat'l Assembly lawn (May 2)]Five members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) shaved their heads in front of the National Assembly on Thursday in protest to what they called "leftist tyranny."Before buzzing their heads in a show of resolution, the group, which included Reps. Kim Tae-heum, Yoon Young-seok, Lee Jang-woo and Sung Il-jong blamed the ruling and minor opposition parties for ignoring the LKP's opposition and fast-tracking a set of disputed bills.LKP efforts to block passage of the bills have been rendered virtually ineffective by the bills’ fast-track designation.[Nat sound: Liberty Korea Party supreme council meeting (May 2)]While the four lawmakers and one provincial party head tried to prove their resolution, the main opposition leaders held a supreme council meeting in front of the presidential office.There, LKP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn urged the Moon Jae-in administration to undo the fast-track designation and focus on looking after the welfare of the people.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said her party won't return to talks without an apology from the ruling party, and main opposition leaders have embarked on a nationwide tour to denounce both the Moon administration and the ruling Democratic Party(DP).Back in parliament, the four parties called on the main opposition to return to dialogue.Ruling DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo criticized the LKP, saying it is neglecting its parliamentary duties as the main opposition.Hong called on the LKP to stop its attempt to consolidate supporters ahead of next year's general elections, and instead start reviewing the supplementary budget and labor reforms.The minor Bareunmirae Party floor leader Kim Kwan-young accused the main opposition of rejecting any given reform efforts while the minor Justice Party warned the LKP will only face public backlash.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.