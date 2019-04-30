S. Korean FM Calls For 'Comprehensive Perspective' on Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat has called on North Korea to "extend its scope" and to have a "comprehensive perspective" in its denuclearization negotiations with the U.S. that have been stalled since the breakdown of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.The response from Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha came on Thursday after she was asked during a press conference which side she thought should shift course to break the impasse.While Washington wants to strike a comprehensive one-off deal, Pyongyang has been pushing for an incremental process that includes partial sanctions relief.Kang said she believes that Pyongyang is currently analyzing various signals from Washington to devise concrete ways to move forward.Despite the current deadlock, Kang said diplomatic efforts toward denuclearization and peace are in progress "under the surface," adding that sending a special envoy to Pyongyang is an option being considered by Seoul.Regarding humanitarian aid to the North, Kang reiterated Seoul's position to offer aid regardless of political situations, but added there should also be a collective will from the international community to do so.