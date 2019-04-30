Korean Air Chief's Wife Denies Illegal Hiring Charge at Court

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Myung-hee, the wife of late Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho, has denied in court allegations that she illegally hired housekeepers from the Philippines.During her first hearing on the charges at the Seoul Central District on Thursday, Lee said that she had asked the secretariat of Korean Air to procure domestic help from the Philippines, but that she was unaware the maids were working illegally until the media reported on the issue.Lee and her eldest daughter, former Korean Air Vice President Cho Hyun-ah, have been accused of bringing Filipino housekeepers to South Korea disguised as industrial trainees for Korean Air.During Thursday’s hearing, which also dealt with Cho’s case, Cho admitted to the charges and apologized for her actions.She said she failed to consider the legal dimensions when hiring housekeepers to help her juggle work and parenting, and asked the court to give her another chance, stressing that she is remorseful.With Cho admitting to the charges, the prosecution is seeking a 15 million won fine against her.The Seoul court plans a witness interrogation for Lee’s case on June 11 and issue a verdict on Cho’s case.