KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.42%
Write: 2019-05-02 16:03:52 / Update: 2019-05-02 16:03:59
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained nine-point-16 points, or point-42 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-212-point-75.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining five-point-64 points, or point-75 percent, to close at 760-point-38.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-165-point-seven won.
