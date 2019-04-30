Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.42%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained nine-point-16 points, or point-42 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-212-point-75.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining five-point-64 points, or point-75 percent, to close at 760-point-38.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-165-point-seven won.