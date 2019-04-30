World's Largest Surf Park to Open in Siheung in 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

Construction has begun to build an artificial surf park, the largest in the world, in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province by next year.Some 500 people, including Oceans and Fisheries Minister Moon Seong-hyeok and Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, attended the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday held at the Sihwa Multitechno Valley in Siheung City.The artificial wave pool will be built on a 325-thousand-square-meter site that includes a man-made area called Turtle Island.It's the first surf park of its kind in East Asia. The park itself will be over 166-thousand-600 square meters large, the biggest in the world.Related infrastructure and amenities such as hotels, conventions centers, marinas and Ferris wheels will also open by 2023.Gyeonggi Province expects that following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for which surfing has been adopted as a formal event, the surf park will attract increased visitors to the tune of over two million each year, including from China and Japan.