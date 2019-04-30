Coast Guard to Clamp Down on Smuggling through June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Coast Guard will carry out an intense clampdown on transnational crimes such as the smuggling of goods or people via maritime routes through the end of June.The Korea Coast Guard announced on Thursday the special crackdown from May 16th to June 30th will target smuggling activities and illegal sea farming taking place off the east, west and south coasts as well as technology leaks and human rights violations suffered by foreign workers in the marine industry.Officers will step up the surveillance of illegal imports and smuggled agricultural produce.People who are caught perpetrating these acts but apparently for livelihood reasons will be offered clemency with simple guidance measures.However, those implicated in more serious charges will be sternly punished based on a zero tolerance policy.The Coast Guard will share criminal information and conduct joint inspections with related agencies, including the Justice and Fisheries Ministries.It has also asked citizens to report to their local Coast Guard chapters if they witness a suspected transborder crime.