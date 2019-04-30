Pro-Park Geun-hye YouTuber Raided After Threatening Senior Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has raided a YouTuber suspected of threatening a senior prosecutor in charge of corruption and power abuse cases involving former President Park Geun-hye.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said on Thursday that prosecutors and investigators were sent to the residence and video studio of the YouTuber identified by his surname Kim earlier in the day.Kim is suspected of making threatening remarks against the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, Yoon Seok-yeol in a video posted on YouTube on April 23rd.Kim also demanded the ex-president be freed from the Seoul Detention Center where she is currently behind bars after being found guilty of corruption and other charges.The suspect claimed to know the home address and license plate number of the senior prosecutor and threatened to send a hit squad to kill him.The district prosecutors’ office launched the investigation into the YouTuber after Justice Minister Park Sang-ki called it a grave crime that shakes the foundation of rule of law.Yoon has been placed under police protection since the video was posted.