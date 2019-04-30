Construction Firms' Biz Sentiment Soars for 2nd Straight Month

Local building contractors’ business sentiment has risen for a second consecutive month through April.The Construction and Economy Research Institute of Korea said on Thursday that the construction business survey index(CBSI) stood at 88-point-six points in April, up ten-point-two from March and the highest level in 22 months.An index reading below 100 means that pessimists outnumber optimists.The uptick is attributed to growing optimism driven by an increase in various housing and business construction contracts.Park Cheol-han, a researcher at the institute, said the government’s spending plan on infrastructure outlined in its latest supplementary budget plan also boosted the sentiment.He cautioned, however, that the plan would lead to only a short-term rebound from the extreme slump the local construction industry experienced last year and earlier this year.