Fmr UN Chief: 'Xi Jinping Takes S. Korea's Fine Dust Issues Seriously'

Photo : YONHAP News

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon has reiterated his view that China is a partner to cooperate with, not an opponent to bicker with, when it comes to resolving South Korea’s fine dust problems.Ban, who now heads South Korea’s National Council on Climate and Air Quality, made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee Chairman Kim Hak-yong during his first visit to the Assembly since he was appointed to the position last month.He said it's desirable for the two countries to share experiences and cooperate with each other, adding both countries are victims of China's rapid economic development.Recalling his visit to Beijing last month when he met with top Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping, Ban said Xi is taking the fine dust issue seriously and is keenly aware of the problems it has been causing in South Korea. Ban said he and Xi exchanged mutual hopes to cooperate.Ban also said he will listen to opinions from the South Korean public, explaining his plans to hold discussions with both citizen and expert panels.