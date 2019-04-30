Seoul Hosts Annual Defense Dialogue among ASEAN Regional Forum Members

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense officials from South Korea, Southeast Asian countries and some other Asia-Pacific countries gathered in Seoul on Thursday to discuss regional security cooperation.According to South Korea’s Defense Ministry, the ASEAN Regional Forum Defense Officials’ Dialogue brought together the 27 member countries of the ASEAN Regional Forum.This year's meeting was jointly organized by South Korea and Thailand, which has been serving as this year’s chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).The participants discussed measures to strengthen member states’ maritime national security and enhance mutual trust in the region. Case studies were also presented regarding regional cooperation on humanitarian aid and disaster relief.