Moon Vows to Continue Corruption Cleanup Drive

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says cooperation and compromise among political groups is desirable, but liquidating past irregularities and wrongful practices is a more pressing and important task.Meeting with senior social leaders, including former government officials, at the presidential office on Thursday, Moon expressed his views on the ongoing investigations by law enforcement authorities into allegations of corruption and irregularities committed under the former Park Geun-hye administration.According to Presidential Spokeswoman Ko Min-jung, the president said stances and views on the past irregularities are quite different from one side to another, creating hurdles in addressing the issues.He said that although some people say it's time to end the probes into corruption and irregularities from the past and attempt social integration, the government cannot intervene in investigations.He said he thinks allegations of corruption committed by the past administration and judiciary, if true, are serious violations of the Constitution and not easy to reach compromise over.However, he said he's concerned over worsening conflict between political parties and the growing animosity between their supporters and vowed more efforts to realize harmony between those with different political views.