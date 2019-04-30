President Moon to Participate in Live Interview on KBS

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will appear on KBS next week to outline his vision for the management of state affairs.A special KBS 1 Television interview with Moon marking his two years in office will be broadcast live from the presidential office from 8:30 p.m. on Thursday of next week.It will be his first one-on-one interview with a local media outlet since Moon became president in May of 2017.The presidential office said in a written statement on Thursday that Moon will take the opportunity to explain policy directions on national affairs and his views on pending issues.KBS journalist Song Hyun-jung, who specializes in political affairs, will moderate the 80-minute broadcast.KBS will try to avoid a simple back and forth interview and will instead pose sharp questions to the president in order to glean more details about his views in a more candid and detailed manner.