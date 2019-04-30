Police to Send Park Yoo-chun's Drug Abuse Case to Prosecutors Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The illicit drug case against actor and singer Park Yoo-chun will be referred to the prosecution on Friday by the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency.Park is accused of purchasing one-point-five grams of methamphetamine on three occasions between February and March.He allegedly took it together with his ex-fiance Hwang Ha-na, the granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products.The allegations against Park first surfaced after Hwang was arrested on April sixth on charges of buying and using methamphetamine in 2015. She reportedly implicated Park when being questioned by police.Park initially denied the allegations but admitted to them after submitting to a drug test and testing positive for meth.