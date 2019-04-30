The Nation: 'Solid Proof' that CIA Met with Leader of North Korean Embassy Raid

Photo : YONHAP News

Spanish authorities reportedly have "solid proof" that the man who allegedly led a February raid on the North Korean embassy in Madrid met with CIA officials in Spain.Quoting a source with ties to Spanish law enforcement, the U.S. magazine The Nation reported on Thursday that Spanish police and intelligence officials have solid proof, including photographs and communication records, that Adrian Hong Chang met with known CIA officials in Spain.Former CIA officer John Kiriakou, known for disclosing details about the CIA's torture program, told the magazine that the CIA would never sanction an operation like the one in Madrid, calling it “amateurish” and “criminal.”However, he said he was absolutely certain that the CIA has had contact with people involved in the case.After the break-in, the Spanish daily El País reported that Spanish intelligence blamed two individuals connected to the CIA for the embassy raid, but the CIA denied the allegations.