LKP to Continue Nationwide Protest Against Fast-tracked Bills

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) will continue hosting rallies at local train stations across the nation after failing to block the National Assembly from fast-tracking reform bills.The party, which launched an all-out protest the previous day, plans to visit Songjeong station in Gwangju, Jeonju station in North Jeolla Province and Yongsan Station in Seoul on Friday.LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn and other party leaders will protest the fast-tracking of revisions to election laws and other reform bills and call for the cancellation of the designation.The party held similar rallies on Thursday at major train stations in Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Seoul.