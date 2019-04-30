State Department: US to Keep Syria Isolated

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly affirmed that it plans to keep Syria isolated from the international community after North Korea allegedly offered to help the war-torn Middle Eastern country with reconstruction efforts.According to Radio Free Asia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Thursday that Washington is aware of North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-guk's recent visit to Damascus.The spokesperson said that the U.S. will continue to keep Syria isolated from the international community, and that cooperating with North Korea may violate UN sanctions, penalties for which the US will not hesitate to enforce.Syria's state news agency SANA reported earlier that the North Korean diplomat on Wednesday met with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and expressed interest in helping Syria with reconstruction efforts.After sanctions were levied against the Bashar al-Assad government in the midst of a devastating civil war, Damascus has struggled to raise the funds it needs to rebuild the country.