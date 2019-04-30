Vietnamese Suspect in Kim Jong-nam's Assassination Freed

Photo : YONHAP News

A Vietnamese woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was freed from jail on Friday.Malaysian media reports that Doan Thi Huong was released from a Kuala Lumpur area prison after spending more than two years behind bars.Huong is expected to be taken to the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia before returning to Vietnam later on Friday.Huong, along with Indonesian national Siti Aisyah, were accused of murdering Kim Jong-nam by smearing his face with VX nerve agent, a designated chemical weapon of mass destruction, at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.Malaysian prosecutors dropped a murder charge against Huong last month after she pled guilty to a lesser charge of causing injury.Siti Aisyah was released from prison in March after prosecutors withdrew the murder charge against her.While North Korea has denied any involvement in the murder, four North Korean men suspected of tricking the two women to smear the nerve agent on Kim immediately left Malaysia for the North after the deadly attack.