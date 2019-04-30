Growth of Household Loans Picks up in April

Photo : YONHAP News

The growth rate of household loans taken out in the country picked up again last month after slowing earlier this year.The country's five major lenders -- KB Kookmin, Shinhan, KEB Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup, said on Friday that as of the end of April, outstanding household loans extended by the banks came to 579-point-six trillion won, up nearly three-point-four trillion won from a month earlier.Monthly growth slowed to between one to two trillion won during the first three months of the year, but exceeded three trillion won last month.In April, home-backed loans came to 415-point-eight trillion won, rising three trillion won from the previous month when it grew two-point-six trillion won.Outstanding loans by independently-owned businesses marked 225-point-two trillion won last month, posting a growth of one-point-seven trillion won from a month earlier.