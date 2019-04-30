Transport Minister Urges Safety Be Top Priority for Airlines

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's transport minister emphasized the importance of safety while meeting chiefs of the country's two leading carriers following a handful of safety incidents and flight delays.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Friday, ministry head Kim Hyun-mee met with Korean Air Lines President Cho Won-tae on Tuesday and Asiana Airlines CEO Han Chang-soo on Thursday.The minister asked Cho to focus closely on flight procedures from beginning to end while continuing investment to avoid any safety lapses while control of the company is in transition.Cho was recently appointed as chairman of the airline's parent company Hanjin Group following the sudden death of his father and former chairman Cho Yang-ho last month.While meeting with the Asiana chief, the minister reportedly brought up a recent increase of flight delays and defects and stressed that all measures possible should be taken to ensure safety ahead of the busy summer travel season.Those defects include tire damage sustained to an Asiana aircraft while landing at Gwangju Airport on April 10. The following day, a Korean Air flight was forced to land immediately after takeoff from Gimpo International Airport due to engine problems.Asiana's parent, Kumho Asiana Group, announced on April 15 that it will sell the airline in return for financial support from creditors amidst a liquidity crisis.